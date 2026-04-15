Gov’t imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu district communities after chieftaincy clashes

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents in parts of the Gushegu District are now under a dusk-to-dawn curfew following a directive from the government aimed at restoring calm in the area.
The development comes after five communities in the Nawuhugu/Kolick electoral area of the Gushegu District were set ablaze following clashes over the enskinment of a new chief for the Yidaan community.
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, acting on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed a curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am with immediate effect.
The directive affects several communities, including Paboni, Yidaani, Kukpok, Busun No. 1, Busun No. 2, Nagnani, Nayagile, Donbin, Kolik, Tinyongu, and Klokpan.
In a statement issued on April 15, 2026, the Interior Minister urged traditional authorities and residents to prioritise peace and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.
“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” the statement said.
Authorities have also announced a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition, and other offensive weapons within the affected communities. Security agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the order.
“Any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Minister warned.
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