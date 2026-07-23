Gov’t pays GH¢4.5bn to NHIS, GH¢1.1bn to MahamaCares – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the government has paid GH¢4.5 billion to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and GH¢1.1 billion to MahamaCares to strengthen access to healthcare.

Addressing Parliament during the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the payments demonstrate government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery and expanding support for specialised medical services.

He said sustaining the NHIS remains a priority, given its role in reducing financial barriers to healthcare for millions of Ghanaians.

“To keep the National Health Insurance Scheme strong and vibrant, an amount of GH¢4.5 billion has been paid,” he said.

The Finance Minister added that the GH¢1.1 billion allocation to MahamaCares would support government’s efforts to expand specialised healthcare services and improve health outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.