Gov’t, Police give GH₵15,000 to each family affected by Accra Police Barracks Fire

The Ministry of the Interior, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has provided financial assistance of GH₵15,000 each to families affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Barracks.

The support was announced by Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, during a visit by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Friday, June 5, to assess the extent of damage caused by the incident.

According to the Minister, the intervention is aimed at helping victims meet immediate needs, including the purchase of clothing and other basic necessities following the devastating fire.

He further disclosed that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has contributed GH₵120,000 to support ongoing relief efforts being coordinated by the Interior Ministry and the Police Service.

“We were able to extend, together with the Police Service, about GH₵15,000 to each affected family to enable them buy clothes and other essentials. The Accra Metropolitan Assembly also provided GH₵120,000 to the Police Service to further support the victims,” he said.

Mr Muntaka noted that the distribution of the funds was based on an assessment formula developed to ensure fairness and equity among the affected families.

The fire, which broke out on the night of June 3, caused extensive damage to several residential structures at the Accra Central Police Barracks, triggering a coordinated response from government agencies and security services to provide relief and support to victims.

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