Gov’t reallocates GH¢400m for high-occupancy buses to ease transport pressures

Ayalolo buses

The government has reallocated GH¢400 million to procure high-occupancy buses for state-owned transport companies as part of efforts to reduce long passenger queues and improve public transport services across the country.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the investment forms part of the government's commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable public transport for Ghanaians.

"Government is committed to improving urban mobility and providing safe, reliable, and affordable public transport for Ghanaians. "To this end, government is reallocating GH¢400 million for the acquisition of high occupancy buses to strengthen the fleet of state-owned transport companies, including Metro Mass Transit and the State Transport Company," he said.

According to the Finance Minister, the additional buses will increase transport capacity, particularly along high-demand urban and intercity routes.

"This intervention will expand public transport capacity, particularly along high-demand urban and intercity routes, reducing long passenger queues during peak hours and provide commuters with more reliable and efficient alternative to private vehicles," he stated.

In May 2026, the Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, confirmed that the 100 newly procured government buses would soon be deployed to improve public transportation across the country.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the Public Accounts Committee in Ada, Mr. Nikpe explained that the buses had not yet been rolled out because they were undergoing registration, inspections, servicing and driver training.

"If you have a number of buses up to 100 and you bring them into the system, they have to be registered. They have to go through all the inspections. You have to train drivers, and you have to now deploy the drivers and do a kind of proper servicing on all the buses so that they'll be able to serve the people," he said.

The Transport Minister appealed to the public to remain patient, saying the process was nearing completion.

"Very soon, Ghanaians will see those buses being operational," he assured, adding that the drivers undergoing training were expected to complete the programme within days before the buses were deployed.

The latest allocation announced in the mid-year budget is expected to further strengthen the fleets of Metro Mass Transit and the State Transport Company, expanding access to affordable public transport while easing congestion on some of the country's busiest routes.

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