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Gov’t triples monthly allowances for paramount chiefs and queen mothers — Local Gov’t Minister

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  20 April 2026 1:33pm
President John Mahama with Traditional Leaders from the Volta Region
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The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has announced a significant increase in monthly allowances for paramount chiefs and queen mothers across the country.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, April 20, the Minister said the allowance has been increased from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000 in 2025.

He noted that before the current administration assumed office, traditional leaders were receiving GH¢1,000 monthly under the previous government.

“The ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, increased the allowance of paramount chiefs from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,000. For the last eight years, our chiefs were stagnated in the allowance they were receiving. It was GH¢1,000, in 2025 he (the president) increased it by 300% and increased it by 300% for the paramount queen mothers,” he said.

According to the Minister, the increment reflects the government’s commitment to recognising the role of traditional authorities in governance and community development.

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