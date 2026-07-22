GPHA kickstarts 40th anniversary celebration with health and awareness walks

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on Saturday, July 8 2026, commenced activities marking its 40th Anniversary celebration with colourful health and awareness walks in both Tema and Takoradi.

The walks, led by the Directors of Port for Tema and Takoradi, Tebon Zumah Esq. and Captain Richmond Quayeson respectively, brought together management, staff, retirees, families, union executives and the wider GPHA community in a vibrant display of unity, pride and togetherness.

With music, dancing, chants and GPHA’s iconic blue, yellow and white prominently on display, the event promoted healthy living while celebrating the strong sense of community that has sustained the Authority through four decades of dedicated service to Ghana’s maritime and trade sectors.

Addressing participants at the Junior Club House in Tema Community Two (2) after the walk, the Director of Port commended staff and retirees for their enthusiasm and resilience throughout the exercise.

He expressed appreciation to the entire GPHA family for their dedication and commitment over the past four decades, saying their collective efforts have helped sustain public confidence in Ghana’s ports and the country’s trade facilitation agenda.

The Director of Port announced that management is considering making the health walk a regular feature on the Authority’s calendar, citing its physical, mental and social benefits for staff.

He also disclosed plans to establish a dedicated sports centre to provide employees with a permanent facility for recreational and wellness activities, including fitness programmes, sporting events and other staff engagement initiatives.

Tebon Zumah urged employees to remain committed to excellence in their respective roles to ensure the Ports of Tema and Takoradi continue to strengthen their reputation as efficient and competitive gateways for trade in the sub-region.

In Takoradi, the Director of Port of Takoradi, Captain James Richmond Quayson described the anniversary as a celebration of the merger that birthed the modern GPHA and lauded the authority’s evolution into a major shipping and logistics hub.

He praised the commitment of Team Takoradi to efficient service delivery, stressing that every department is driven by the shared goal of getting the job done. He wished staff continued success and prayed for blessings upon employees, management and the board.

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