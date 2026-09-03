GPRTU, GRTCC request review of public transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have formally requested a review of public transport fares from the Ministry of Transport.

In a joint statement, the two groups said the request was submitted “in line with the Administrative Instrument” governing the determination and review of public transport fares.

“This process forms part of the established consultative framework for determining and reviewing public transport fares, taking into account various inputs that go into the operations of commercial road transport services,” the statement said.

The GPRTU and GRTCC said engagements with the Ministry of Transport would commence soon and urged drivers, station masters, transport owners and the general public to “remain calm and await the outcome of the process.”

They added that the outcome of the consultations would be communicated to the public in due course.

Petroleum prices rose marginally from Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with increases affecting petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Petrol is now selling at GH¢16.21 per litre, representing an estimated 5% increase from the previous mean pump price of GH¢15.43, while diesel has risen to approximately GH¢17.61 per litre, a 2.58% increase over the previous mean price of GH¢17.17.

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