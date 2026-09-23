GTBank supports paediatric cancer care with donation of medical equipment to Ridge Hospital

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd [GTBank] has donated medical equipment to the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge-Accra, as part of its commitment to supporting improved healthcare delivery and better outcomes for children undergoing cancer treatment.

The items, which were officially handed over to the Management of the Paediatric Oncology Unit, under the Department of Child Health at a brief ceremony held on Friday, 11th September 2026, include four (4) recliner chairs for outpatient chemotherapy, ten (10) chemotherapy spill kits, five (5) extended-cuff nitrile gloves, four (4) Benefusion UVP infusion pumps, two (2) syringe pumps and ten (20) Central Line compound and normal kits.

The donation is aimed at supporting the Unit in strengthening its capacity to provide quality and timely care to paediatric oncology patients, while contributing to a more conducive environment for healthcare professionals and the children and families they serve.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Thomas John, at the handover ceremony, the Divisional Head of Corporate Communication and Experience, GTBank Ghana, Agnes Owusu-Afram said the Bank recognizes the critical role healthcare institutions play in improving the quality of life of children and their families battling with this condition.

“At GTBank, we believe that our responsibility to society extends beyond banking. We are committed to supporting initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact, particularly in areas as healthcare where timely intervention and adequate resources can make a significant difference. It gives us pleasure to again contribute this medical equipment to the Paediatric Oncology Unit and believe that they will support the dedicated medical team in delivering even better care to children battling cancer.”

The Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Nihad Salifu, expressed appreciation to GTBank Ghana for the donation, noting that the equipment would provide valuable support to the Unit and ultimately benefit the children receiving care.

“This is not the first time that GTBank has been here. They have been good partners of the Paediatric Oncology Unit since its establishment; they have been a dedicated provider of medical equipment and logistics; and today they are here to do another round of equipment donation to augment our work. Some of these equipment are the first of their kind in the entire hospital.

We are very grateful for this generous and timely intervention. Paediatric Oncology care requires significant resources, and donations such as this go a long way in enhancing our ability to provide quality care to our patients, and, most importantly, contribute to improving the experience and outcomes of the children and families who depend on this Unit.”

Head of the Department of Child Health, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Paediatric Intensivist, Dr. Charlyne Kilba also underscored the importance of the donation.

“This donation has come to indeed fill a great need and gap. We are overwhelmed by this gesture. People will think that chairs like these are not critical, but we have to remember that these children experience nausea, lightheadedness and all kinds of conditions during chemotherapy. Moving from our small chairs to these recliner seats, for instance, will ensure they are relaxed, comfortable and less traumatized while receiving treatment. These monitors and infusion pumps will also enable us to deliver precise doses at precise rates, which is really important for us as healthcare professionals. God bless GTBank for this big gesture.”

The donation forms part of GTBank Ghana’s broader Corporate Social Investment initiatives, through which the Bank continues to support impactful interventions in healthcare, education, community development and other areas that contribute to sustainable social development.

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd is a leading financial institution committed to providing innovative financial solutions and creating sustainable value for its customers, shareholders and communities. Through its corporate citizenship initiatives, the Bank continues to support interventions that contribute to the social and economic development of Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.