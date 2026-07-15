GTFCL hosts SME Connect to drive business growth and expand market access

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL), in collaboration with the Republic Bank Ghana, has successfully organised the maiden edition of SME Connect, a capacity-building and business linkage program aimed at equipping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the knowledge, skills and strategic partnerships required to grow, compete and access new markets.

Held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra under the theme “Accelerating Business Growth and Market Access–From Local Success to New Markets,” the program brought together key stakeholders to explore practical strategies for enterprise growth and market expansion.

The program also saw the participation of some members of the Board of Directors of GTFCL, alongside representatives of the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, partner institutions, industry associations, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from various sectors of the economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of GTFCL, Squadron Leader Naa Amerley Bamba (Rtd.), said the program forms part of the company's broader strategy to move beyond its traditional role as an organiser of fairs and exhibitions, to be a leading trade promotion and enterprise development institution that supports Ghanaian businesses throughout their growth journey.

She further highlighted that one of the distinguishing features of SME Connect was its integrated approach to SME development. By convening institutions responsible for enterprise development, export promotion, finance, industry support and market access on a single platform, the program provided entrepreneurs with practical guidance and direct access to organisations capable of supporting their growth.

The program featured presentations from experts representing key institutions within Ghana's business ecosystem; Ms. Alfreda Amexo- Acting Head of SME Banking from the Republic Bank Ghana PLC, the Head of Industrial Arts and Craft from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), a Business Advisor from the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the National Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the CEO of PenTrust Ltd.

In her closing remarks, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations and Business Development), Ms Berlinda Bulley, reiterated that business growth does not happen by chance; it must be intentional. She challenged SMEs not to allow the day's discussions to end in the conference room but to translate the knowledge acquired into practical actions by taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the various partner institutions.

Ms Bulley reaffirmed GTFCL's commitment to supporting enterprise development through continuous capacity-building programs, strategic partnerships and innovative trade promotion initiatives, noting that SME Connect marks the beginning of a long-term journey to build more competitive Ghanaian businesses.

SME Connect aligns with national efforts to strengthen Ghana's private sector by building the capacity and competitiveness of SMEs. The initiative complements the Government's efforts to promote industrialisation, job creation and private sector development, and supports the objectives of President John Mahama’s Reset Agenda and the 24-Hour Economy policy.

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