GWL cracks down on water theft; charges customer over GH¢74k for illegal reconnection

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has charged a customer over GH¢74,000 for illegally reconnecting to the water distribution network after being disconnected over three months ago.
The action forms part of the company’s ongoing Revenue Enhancement Initiative aimed at tackling illegal connections, reducing commercial water losses and strengthening revenue mobilisation nationwide.
According to GWL, the case was detected on Monday, June 15, 2026, during a routine follow-up exercise by the Revenue Enhancement Team.
The team discovered that the customer, Mr Sabare Dramani Isaah, whose service had been disconnected earlier in Botwe, had illegally reconnected himself to the network and created an additional service line without authorisation from the company.
Following the discovery, officials from the Accra Northeast District, under whose jurisdiction the customer falls, were immediately deployed to the premises at about 1000 hours to disconnect the illegal connection.
The team subsequently proceeded to the Ogbojo Police Station to lodge an official complaint and engaged Inspector Nii Odoi Fitzgerald on the matter.
After an initial invitation issued through the Ogbojo Police Station went unanswered, the matter was escalated on Wednesday, June 17, with officials from the Accra North Regional Office joining the district team for further action.
Upon confirming that Mr Isaah was both the account holder and owner of the property, the team documented evidence of the illegal reconnection, including photographic records, before he was taken into custody.
He was subsequently charged approximately GH¢75,000 by Ghana Water Limited, while the Police granted him enquiry bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 pending further investigations.
The case forms part of a growing number of enforcement actions being carried out under GWL’s Revenue Enhancement Initiative, a flagship programme introduced by Managing Director Mr Adam Mutawakilu in February 2026 to safeguard the company’s revenue base and promote compliance among customers.
The initiative led to the inauguration of 10 Revenue Enhancement Teams across the country to strengthen monitoring, improve revenue collection and clamp down on illegal connections, meter tampering and other forms of commercial losses.
Mr Mutawakilu described the initiative as a decisive step in the company’s operational and financial transformation, stressing that protecting revenue was critical to ensuring the sustainability of water supply services.
He noted that illegal connections, meter bypasses and other unauthorised activities continued to deprive the company of much-needed resources required for infrastructure maintenance, expansion and service delivery.
GWL has therefore reiterated its warning to customers against illegal reconnections and other unlawful practices, urging consumers to regularise their connections and promptly settle outstanding obligations to avoid sanctions.
The company said it would continue to work with law enforcement agencies to prosecute offenders and safeguard public resources invested in water production and distribution.
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