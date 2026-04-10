H. Kwasi Prempeh raises concerns over Supreme Court’s handling of OSP constitutionality case

The Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), H. Kwasi Prempeh, has expressed strong reservations about the Supreme Court’s procedural handling of a case challenging the legal foundation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He is cautioning that it could weaken the integrity of Ghana’s adversarial justice system.

Reacting to developments in the ongoing case of Adamtey v Attorney General, Prof. Prempeh argued in a Facebook post that the current approach effectively sidelines the OSP from defending its own existence, despite being the institution most directly affected.

He questioned why the Attorney General, whom he suggests does not hold an opposing stance to the plaintiff, is being maintained as the primary respondent in the matter.

The case before the Supreme Court of Ghana seeks to determine whether the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 aligns with Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which assigns prosecutorial authority to the Attorney General.

While the OSP is widely seen as having a vested interest in defending its independence, Prof. Prempeh warned that denying it that opportunity elevates technicalities over substantive justice.

He further cautioned that such an arrangement risks opening the door to what he described as “collusive” or “engineered” cases, where both the plaintiff and the state could be seen as advancing similar legal arguments.

According to him, this undermines the very essence of adversarial litigation, which depends on the presentation of competing viewpoints to guide judicial decision-making.

Prof. Prempeh stressed that a fair legal process requires genuinely opposing parties to test the issues before the court.

Preventing the OSP from participating fully, he argued, diminishes the quality of legal scrutiny and weakens confidence in the process.

The debate comes as the court continues to hear arguments in the suit filed by private citizen Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey, with broader implications for the future of the OSP’s prosecutorial authority.

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