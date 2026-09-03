Hamza Ayembilla declares bid for NDC Deputy Youth Organiser in Ashanti

Former Vice President of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (TEIN-KNUST), Hamza Ayembilla Inusah, has declared his intention to contest the Deputy Youth Organiser position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Ayembilla, a youth advocate and social media activist, said his decision is driven by a desire to contribute more directly to the organisation and mobilisation of the party at the regional level.

His declaration comes as the NDC seeks to consolidate its gains in the Ashanti Region following the 2024 general elections and strengthen its structures ahead of the 2028 elections.

According to Mr Ayembilla, the Deputy Youth Organiser position provides an opportunity to improve the connection between the party’s leadership and its youth constituency while strengthening coordination among young activists, students and grassroots organisers.

He argued that young people should be entrusted with responsibilities rather than being viewed only as future leaders.

“The question should not only be what the youth will become tomorrow. The question is what responsibility we are prepared to entrust to them today and what opportunities we are willing to create for them to demonstrate what they can do.

“The youth are not merely leaders of tomorrow. We are the stakeholders of today, and we are ready to serve today,” he said.

Mr Ayembilla also placed emphasis on grassroots organisation, arguing that sustained electoral success depends on the strength of party structures and effective mobilisation.

“Electoral victories are built on the strength of our grassroots structures, the commitment of our organisers and the effectiveness of our mobilisation. We must harness the energy and enthusiasm of young people and translate it into organised, disciplined and purposeful political participation.”

He said young people should not be treated merely as an audience during election campaigns but as an integral part of the party’s organisational machinery.

Mr Ayembilla said the NDC must maintain active grassroots structures throughout the electoral cycle rather than intensifying its mobilisation efforts only during election years.

“Organisation cannot be an election-season activity. It must be continuous. If we want to build a formidable political organisation especially in our opponent’s stronghold, our structures must remain active, responsive and connected to the people long before election day.”

He said his proposed approach would focus on youth engagement, human resource development, grassroots mobilisation and better coordination of party activities.

According to him, political organisation extends beyond campaign rallies and public speeches and requires the sustained involvement of organisers, volunteers, constituency executives, polling-station agents, communicators and party members.

“The strength of any political organisation ultimately rests on its people. We must, therefore, invest in our youth, strengthen our structures and ensure that every volunteer and activist understands the role they play in building the party. And that is what I am here to do,” he said.

The Ashanti Region has historically been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and remains an important electoral battleground for the NDC.

Mr Ayembilla said this makes sustained organisation and mobilisation particularly important if the NDC is to expand its support base in the region.

Mr Ayembilla also said his approach to political mobilisation would extend beyond social media, despite his involvement in digital activism.

He argued that while social media can help political organisations communicate with young people, it cannot replace physical engagement and grassroots organisation.

“Social media can help us communicate, but it cannot replace organisation. The work must continue in our constituencies, communities, campuses and polling stations,” he said.

He said his experience in student leadership and youth-focused political activities had exposed him to the concerns and aspirations of young people and could help strengthen engagement between student activists, young professionals and grassroots party members.

Mr Ayembilla said youth development should also involve political education, leadership opportunities, community engagement and practical organisational experience.

He is expected to campaign on a platform centred on stronger grassroots structures, youth participation and continuous party organisation as the NDC prepares for the next electoral cycle.

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