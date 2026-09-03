Hawa Koomson pledges to reconcile aggrieved NPP members if elected Women’s Organiser

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Awutu-Senya East Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organiser aspirant, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has pledged to prioritise reconciliation and unity within the party if elected to the position.
Madam Koomson said she would actively reach out to party members who are dissatisfied with the NPP and make efforts to bring them back into the party’s fold.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, September 3, she said her approach would be to personally engage aggrieved members and address the issues that have created divisions within the party.
“If I am given the nod to be the mother of the party (National Women’s Organiser), I will make sure I bring together all those who are angry with the party. We will go to them. Whatever it takes to make sure that I am able to bring all these people on board, I will do it.”
She said reconciliation would require a deliberate effort to reach out to those who feel excluded or unhappy with the party, stressing her willingness to take whatever steps are necessary to restore unity.
Madam Koomson also disclosed that efforts were underway to resolve her differences with a former flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, with senior NPP figures helping to facilitate the process.
She named former Energy Minister K. T. Hammond, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and others as among those working to help settle the disagreement.
“So, with my issue with Ken, Honourable K. T. Hammond, Afenyo-Markin and others are working on it. They will lead me to sort things out with him, and we are going to thrash it out.”
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