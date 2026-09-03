Health Ministry, Peace Corps mark 65 years of partnership between Ghana and US

The Ministry of Health joined the Peace Corps to commemorate 65 years of partnership between Ghana and the United States, recognising the organisation’s significant contributions to healthcare, community development, education and agriculture since it began operations in Ghana in 1961.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, the Deputy Minister for Health, Grace Ayensu-Danquah, said Ghana made history in 1961 by becoming the first country to welcome Peace Corps volunteers following an initiative by then US President John F. Kennedy and Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

She said over the past 65 years, Peace Corps volunteers had worked closely with Ghanaian communities and local institutions to respond to locally identified needs, share expertise, and strengthen the capacity of communities to address their own development challenges.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the organisation’s contribution to public health, particularly Ghana’s efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease.

According to her, Peace Corps volunteers worked alongside health authorities and communities to support disease surveillance, case detection, safe water practices, and public education. These efforts contributed to Ghana recording its last case of Guinea worm disease in 2010, before the country was subsequently certified Guinea worm-free in 2015.

She said the volunteers had also contributed to a number of other public health programmes, including water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal, newborn, and child health; nutrition; adolescent health; disease prevention; and community health education.

The Deputy Minister further disclosed that the Ministry of Health was developing a structured volunteer programme under the government’s Free Primary Healthcare agenda.

The initiative, she explained, would provide an opportunity for qualified health professionals awaiting placement in the public health service to serve in underserved communities while receiving allowances.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, commended the Peace Corps for its contribution to Ghana’s development, particularly in the education sector.

He noted that Peace Corps volunteers had supported initiatives in STEM education, foundational literacy, inclusive education and the use of local languages.

The US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Rolf Olson, disclosed that nearly 5,000 Peace Corps volunteers had served in Ghana since the programme was established in 1961, with 52 volunteers currently serving across the country.

He said the volunteers had worked in all 16 regions of Ghana, contributing to programmes in agriculture, education, and health.

Mr Olson further revealed that since 2022, Peace Corps volunteers had completed 102 water, sanitation and hygiene projects and supported the construction or upgrading of more than 20 health facilities, including clinics, CHPS compounds, and maternity wards.

The Ministry of Health expressed its appreciation to the Peace Corps for its longstanding contribution to Ghana’s development.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the partnership in the years ahead, particularly in efforts to improve community health and advance primary healthcare across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.