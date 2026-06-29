Heavy overnight rains trigger massive gridlock across Accra

Thousands of commuters across the Greater Accra Region are facing severe traffic congestion on Monday morning after hours of heavy rainfall triggered flooding on several major roads and disrupted the capital's transport system.

The downpour, which began on Sunday night and continued into the early hours of Monday, left many roads inundated, slowing traffic to a crawl and causing significant delays for motorists and public transport operators.

Several flood-prone areas, including sections of the George Walker Bush Highway, the Kaneshie-Mallam corridor, the Adenta-Dodowa Road, the Achimota-Ofankor stretch and parts of the Central Business District, are experiencing heavy traffic as vehicles struggle to navigate waterlogged roads.

Many commuters were stranded at bus stops across the city, waiting for buses to take them to work, school, and other destinations, as some commercial drivers either delayed service or avoided flooded routes altogether.

At some bus terminals, long queues are forming as frustrated passengers search for available transport amid the disruption.

A resident who called into the Joy FM Super Morning Show said he left home at 3:30 am but was still stuck on the Mallam road as at 7:20 am.

The flooding also affected pedestrian movement, with many residents wading through ankle-deep water to access public transport or workplaces.

The latest disruption has once again highlighted Accra's perennial flooding and drainage challenges, particularly during periods of prolonged rainfall.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has, in recent weeks, warned of intensified rainfall as the country enters the peak of the rainy season, with disaster management officials repeatedly urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid flood-prone locations.

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