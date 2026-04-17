‘Help enlist me into police service’ – Suspect in alleged armoured vehicle theft pleads in court

Audio By Carbonatix
Proceedings at the Kwadaso Circuit Court in Kumasi on Friday afternoon took a dramatic turn when Ebenezer Frimpong, accused of stealing a police armoured vehicle in a Rambo-style incident, pleaded with the presiding judge to use his influence to help him enlist in the Ghana Police Service.
The accused, described as remorseful, knelt in open court and appealed for leniency as his charges were read for the first time.
Presiding judge, His Honour Jephtha Appau, acknowledged the plea.
Ebenezer Frimpong, a 26-year-old unemployed resident of Antwi Agyei Nkwanta in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, was arrested on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, by personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.
Presenting the case, Police Prosecutor ASP Albert Asagre told the court that the accused is a resident of Antwi Agyeikrom in the same district.
Case Presented to Court
According to the prosecution, on April 14, 2026, General Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi, a police driver, was in charge of an armoured police vehicle with registration number GP 1131, which was being conveyed to a workshop for servicing.
While en route, the officer reportedly developed a stomach upset and parked the vehicle near the Nkawie market to purchase medication from a nearby pharmacy.
Moments later, he allegedly spotted the accused driving the vehicle towards the Abuakwa–Kumasi direction.
An alarm was raised, and with the assistance of regional MTTD motor riders and personnel of SWAT, the suspect was arrested in a dramatic operation at Mim, near Abuakwa.
In court, the accused reiterated his desire to join the Ghana Police Service and appealed to the judge to assist him in securing recruitment.
The prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused into police custody to allow for further investigations.
However, to the surprise of the prosecution, His Honour Jephtha Appau remanded the accused into prison custody “for his own safety".
He is expected to reappear before the court on May 4, 2026.
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