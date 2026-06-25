Herald Managing Editor Larry Dogbe jailed 7 days for contempt

The Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbe, has been sentenced to seven days’ imprisonment for contempt of court.

This was after an Accra High Court found that he breached an injunction barring further publications relating to businessman Kevin Okyere.

Presiding judge, Isaac Addo, handed down the sentence on Thursday, June 25, following contempt proceedings initiated by Mr Okyere, who is Chief Executive of Springfield Exploration and Production.

The application alleged that Mr Dogbe and The Herald violated a subsisting court order restraining further publications considered harmful to Mr Okyere’s reputation.

The contempt proceedings stemmed from an application filed in the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court, in which Mr Okyere sought an order committing the journalist for allegedly disobeying the injunction.

According to Mr Okyere’s written submissions, the injunction prohibited Mr Dogbe from publishing statements intended to undermine or tarnish his reputation pending the determination of the substantive case.

His legal team argued that The Herald subsequently published a number of reports in breach of the order.

The application cited several headlines and articles that allegedly linked the businessman to fraud and bad-faith commercial dealings, which Mr Okyere said damaged his reputation within the petroleum industry and among the general public.

Lawyers for Mr Okyere contended that the publications amounted to a deliberate disregard for a valid court order.

Mr Dogbe opposed the application, arguing that he had no knowledge of the injunction at the time the publications were made.

He also challenged the authenticity and admissibility of some of the documents relied upon by the applicant.

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