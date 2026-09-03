History made! Accra Academy book first-ever NSMQ final spot after dominant semi-final display

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Accra Academy has qualified for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale for the first time in the school’s history.
The Accra-based school secured the historic qualification after winning a fiercely contested semi-final on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
The “Bleoo” boys finished with 54 points, ahead of Bright Senior High School’s 44 points and Achimota School’s 43 points.
The result marks a significant milestone for Accra Academy, which has participated in the country’s premier academic competition for years but had never previously progressed to the Grand Finale.
The semi-final contest remained closely fought as the three schools demonstrated strong knowledge and quick thinking across the various rounds.
Achimota School mounted a spirited challenge, while Bright SHS also kept the contest competitive.
Accra Academy, however, pulled clear in the final stages to secure the top spot and book its place in the ultimate contest.
The historic qualification has sparked celebrations among students, old students and supporters of the school, with the achievement being hailed as a major moment in Accra Academy’s NSMQ history.
Accra Academy will now join St. Augustine's and PRESEC in the Grand Finale, where the 2026 NSMQ champion will be determined.
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