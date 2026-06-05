Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana supports Impact Foundation with donation of essential supplies

The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana (HCCG) has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian service, community development, and social responsibility through a donation of essential food, hygiene, and household items to the Impact Rehab Foundation.

The donation, which forms part of the Corps’ ongoing efforts to support vulnerable individuals and communities across Ghana, includes rice, spaghetti, cooking oil, infant milk powder, tomato paste, washing soap, medicated soap, Dettol antiseptic, diapers, and ceiling fans.

The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana is an association of Honorary Consuls accredited to the Republic of Ghana, dedicated to promoting international cooperation, economic diplomacy, cultural exchange, and humanitarian initiatives that contribute to national development and social welfare.

In addition to its diplomatic engagements, the Corps actively supports charitable causes and community-based interventions that improve the lives of vulnerable populations.

Speaking to the media on behalf of the Corps, Mr. Edmond Boateng, Secretary of the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana, and Honorary Consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Ghana, stated that the donation reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting institutions that provide critical assistance to disadvantaged individuals and communities.

“The Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana believes that service to humanity is an essential complement to our diplomatic responsibilities. Through this donation, we seek to support the remarkable work being undertaken by the Impact Rehab Foundation and to demonstrate our collective commitment to improving the welfare of vulnerable members of society. We remain dedicated to fostering partnerships that create meaningful and lasting social impact,” Mr. Boateng said.

He further emphasized that the Corps will continue to collaborate with public, private, and civil society organizations to advance humanitarian causes and contribute to sustainable community development across Ghana.

The Impact Foundation expressed its appreciation to the Honorary Consular Corps of Ghana for the generous donation, noting that the items will significantly support its ongoing programs and beneficiaries.

The initiative underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to promoting compassion, dignity, and hope, while reinforcing the importance of collaboration in addressing social challenges and improving lives throughout Ghana.

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