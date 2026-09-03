How Ghana can spread tourism development across all 16 regions

Larabanga Mosque

Ghana’s tourism story is much bigger than Accra. From the waterfalls of the Volta Region and the cultural heritage of the Ashanti Region to the beaches of the Western Region and the wildlife of the northern regions, Ghana has attractions that can compete for the attention of both local and international visitors.

Yet, much of the country’s tourism promotion and investment still centres around a few popular destinations, particularly Accra, Cape Coast and Kakum.

As one Ghanaian tourism expert puts it, “Focusing solely on Accra is like reading only the first chapter of a fascinating book.”

The question is: how do we make tourists read the rest of the book?

The opportunity is already there

Ghana welcomed more than 1.3 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, while domestic tourism has also become a major part of the industry. This shows that people are travelling, spending and exploring. The challenge is making sure that more of that activity reaches communities outside the major tourism centres.

Former Tourism Minister Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal once outlined a clear vision for this. He said there was a plan to visit all 16 regions and develop at least two iconic tourism sites in each region.

Current Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie has also stressed the importance of looking beyond the traditional tourism centres.

“We all have unique things to offer. If we appreciate what is coming from the North, South, middle belts, and the coastal regions, we will reach far.”

She further asked:

“Can you imagine we do this across all 16 regions of our country? We are going to pump fresh energy into the ecosystem of businesses that belong to Ghanaians.”

These statements point to an important truth: Ghana does not lack tourism attractions. What it needs is better development, connection and promotion.

From attractions to tourism circuits

One solution is to stop promoting attractions as separate destinations and start creating tourism circuits.

For example, visitors arriving in Accra could be encouraged to travel through the Eastern Region, continue to the Volta Region for waterfalls and mountain experiences, move into Oti for nature and cultural tourism, and then travel further north for wildlife and heritage.

The same idea can be applied across other parts of the country.

The Central Region can promote more than its castles and Kakum. Ashanti can combine its royal heritage with crafts, food and festivals. The Western Region can connect its beaches with cocoa and cultural experiences. The northern regions can package wildlife, traditional architecture, festivals and local cuisine.

The goal is simple: make the journey across Ghana part of the tourism experience.

Build the roads, not just the adverts

Promotion alone will not solve the problem.

There is little value in telling tourists about a beautiful waterfall if the road leading there is poor or there are no good places to stay.

Government and private investors must therefore improve roads, signage, accommodation, sanitation, internet access, safety and visitor facilities around tourism sites.

Regional and district authorities should also work with traditional leaders and local communities to identify attractions that can be developed into tourism products.

Let local people benefit

Tourism development should not only bring visitors to a community. It should bring money and opportunities to the people who live there.

Young people can be trained as tour guides, drivers, photographers, chefs, content creators and hospitality workers. Local communities can also earn through handicrafts, food, accommodation, cultural performances and locally produced goods.

This can help create jobs outside Accra and reduce the pressure on young people to move to the capital in search of opportunities.

Use social media to tell the regional stories

Many attractions outside Accra are not unpopular because they are unattractive. They are simply not visible enough.

The Ghana Tourism Authority, tourism businesses and content creators can use TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other digital platforms to showcase the country's hidden destinations.

A campaign such as “16 Regions, 16 Experiences” could give every region the opportunity to tell its own story—from food and festivals to nature, history and adventure.

Make domestic tourism stronger

Ghanaians themselves can help drive tourism across the country.

Schools, churches, universities, companies and families can be encouraged to organise affordable trips to different regions. Festivals can also be turned into complete tourism packages that include transportation, accommodation, food and cultural experiences.

When Ghanaians travel within Ghana, they spend money on local businesses—and that money stays in the communities.

My Suggestion

For Ghana to truly spread tourism development across all 16 regions, five things are essential:

• Develop at least two strong tourism attractions in every region.

• Improve roads and basic facilities around tourism sites.

• Create regional tourism circuits instead of promoting single attractions.

• Give local communities and young people a bigger role in tourism businesses.

• Use strong digital marketing to put lesser-known destinations on the map.

Ghana does not need to create a new tourism story. The stories are already here.

The waterfalls, mountains, beaches, castles, forests, festivals, food, wildlife and cultures across the country are waiting to be discovered.

Accra can remain the gateway to Ghana, but it should not be the end of the journey.

Accra is the welcome. The 16 regions are the experience.

If Ghana can successfully connect, develop and promote all 16 regions, tourism can become more than a source of income . It can become a powerful tool for job creation, local business growth, cultural preservation and development across the entire country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.