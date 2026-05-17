Humphrey Ajongbah appointed Ghana Ambassador to Japan

Ghana appoints Humphrey Ajongbah as ambassador to Japan

The Government of Ghana has appointed former Head of Chancery at its Embassy in Brasília, Mr. Humphrey C. Ajongbah, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

He was officially commissioned on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, by President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Mr. Ajongbah’s elevation has been welcomed within diplomatic circles, particularly among staff of the Ghana Mission in Brasília, where he served as Head of Chancery.

During his tenure, he earned recognition for his administrative efficiency, professionalism and commitment to Ghana’s foreign policy objectives.

A seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in international relations and public service, he is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Ghana and Japan, with focus on trade, technology transfer, industrial cooperation, education, infrastructure and cultural diplomacy.

The Ghana Embassy in Brasília has congratulated Mr. Ajongbah on his appointment and wished him success in his new role in Tokyo.

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