I am tired of being in opposition, my goal is to win in 2028 – Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, says his primary motivation for seeking the chairmanship position is to help the party regain power in the 2028 general elections.

Mr Agyarko said the NPP is currently on what he described as a “lost road” and needs strong leadership capable of uniting the party, rebuilding its structures and restoring its fortunes.

“If this is what the people want, why not? I am happy with how they believe in me. I know the chairman I can be. It’s like we are on a lost road, so we need someone who can guide and unite us to return us to glory,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Agyarko said the party must urgently rebuild its energy and enthusiasm after what he described as a lack of preparedness ahead of the 2024 elections.

“For me, 2028, we need to lift this party. There was no energy going into the 2024 elections. The party wasn’t energised. Every election is different, and we need to train ourselves. There was a general demoralisation,” he stated.

According to him, the NPP must learn from its previous mistakes and address its shortcomings to ensure victory in the next election.

“What is important is going forward and fixing all our excesses so that 2028 we either win or win,” he said.

Mr Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, said he is motivated by his desire to end the NPP’s time in opposition and is prepared to take difficult decisions in pursuit of victory.

“I am tired of being in opposition, so me as chairman will do anything right to make us win,” he stated.

Despite his age, Mr Agyarko said he remains energetic, experienced and enthusiastic enough to lead the party.

“Even at 70, I am still gallant. I have the experience and enthusiasm and the knowledge,” he said.

He stressed that the NPP must work to regain the confidence and respect of Ghanaians beyond its own membership.

“We must be able to command the respect of Ghanaians, not just party people,” he stated.

Mr Agyarko also argued that past failures should serve as lessons rather than reasons for discouragement.

“To succeed, you may have failed before, and it is what instructs you on how to succeed,” he said.

He identified victory in the 2028 elections as his central motivation for seeking the National Chairmanship position.

“My motivation is to win 2028. I have the strength, courage and wisdom. I am very passionate about the NPP,” he stated.

According to Mr Agyarko, the National Chairman has an important responsibility to provide strategic direction and mobilise party members to execute the party’s plans.

“As chairman, your large task is strategic input and mobilisation of people to do the work,” he added.

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