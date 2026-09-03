I cannot be intimidated, I’ll bring new administration to NPP women’s wing – Hawa Koomson

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women’s Organiser hopeful Mavis Hawa Koomson says her strong character, experience, and ability to withstand pressure make her the right person to lead the party’s women’s wing and help it regain power in 2028.

Madam Koomson said she intends to introduce a completely new administration focused on addressing the challenges confronting women in the party and strengthening their participation in its activities.

“I’m a very strong character who cannot be intimidated, which others lack. That is why people are calling on me to become the NPP’s Women’s Organiser so we can work together to win power in 2028,” she said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Thursday, September 3, Madam Koomson said her extensive experience within the NPP has prepared her for the task of leading the women’s wing.

“I am bringing a very new administration altogether. I have the experience. I have risen through the ranks, from former electoral area coordinator to constituency women’s organiser,” she stated.

She said her 12 years of service in the Awutu Senya East constituency and eight years as a minister had equipped her with the skills needed to manage people and resolve difficult issues.

“I have been in Awutu Senya East for 12 years and been a minister for eight years. I know how to deal with people and manage issues, and this is the experience I am bringing on board,” she said.

According to Madam Koomson, women in the NPP need leadership that can identify their problems and provide practical solutions.

“The women need a problem solver. Our women are suffering,” she stated.

She said her commitment to women extends beyond her tenure as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, noting that she continued to support women even when she was not directly responsible for the sector.

“Even though I was the Gender Minister when we were in power, I still supported women. I don’t just have one strength,” she said.

Madam Koomson said party members have confidence in her ability to provide firm leadership and resist intimidation when necessary.

“Everyone believes in me that I am a strong character who cannot be intimidated, to show leadership and carry the women along. I know I can carry this responsibility; that’s why I have availed myself,” she stated.

She pledged to work tirelessly to help the NPP return to power in 2028, saying the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would need the support of a well-organised and mobilised party structure.

“I will make sure I do anything to make sure we come back to power. Bawumia is going to be the next president. We need hard work, resources, and unity,” she said.

Madam Koomson added that the NPP’s focus must remain on the collective interest of the party rather than individual ambitions.

“So if we get someone who is a good organiser and mobiliser like me, it’s about the party, not individual interest. We are going to work very hard,” she stated.

She also revealed that her political ambitions extend beyond the National Women’s Organiser position, saying she intends to pursue the National Chairmanship of the NPP in the future.

“My next target is the National Chairman. I want to break the glass ceiling,” she added.

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