I find pleasure in proving my critics wrong – Bawumia

The 2024 presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he finds great pleasure in proving his critics wrong.

According to him, his contributions include pioneering landmark digital initiatives and policies such as mobile money interoperability, the digital address system, E-Pharmacy, and the digitisation of the ports system and the passport office.

In an exclusive interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr Bawumia emphasised that his critics often lack foresight when it comes to innovative ideas.

He sees the satisfaction of proving them wrong as a driving force and that motivates him to more for the country.

“The fact is that many of the things I try to do are things that have not been done in Ghana before. So when I propose them, my political opponents immediately say it is not possible.”

“This happened with the Ghana Card being used to travel from outside Ghana into the country. They said the same with the digital address system, E-Pharmacy, Zipline drones and hostels for Kayayei. But after ridiculing me, they become quiet when I get it done. Proving them wrong gives me so much pleasure,” Dr Bawumia said.



In February, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) outlined his vision for a "Digital Ghana" aimed at fostering inclusive economic growth and ensuring Ghana remains competitive in the global digital revolution.



He believes that this initiative will not only establish Ghana as a digital hub, but also create job opportunities for the youth.

