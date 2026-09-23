‘I had to drive off to safety’ – Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on why he fled after High Court clash

Manhyia South legislator and lawyer for detained nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, says he drove away from the Accra High Court after Wednesday’s confrontation because he feared for his safety.

The incident occurred after the court adjourned the bail application involving Ms Baffoe Awiti, amid a confrontation between the MP’s legal team and security personnel believed to be from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking at a press conference after the incident, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said he had attempted to establish whether the woman confronting him had an arrest warrant and why she was seeking to arrest him.

“I also wanted to know about the arrest warrant, whether she had an arrest warrant. She also couldn't produce anything.”

He said the inability of the woman to produce the warrant heightened his concerns about what was happening.

“It became obvious to me that it was one of the recent kidnappings that have been going on, which is sponsored by the state,” he alleged.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said he consequently decided to leave the scene to protect himself and those who depend on him.

“And so at that point, I needed to defend and protect myself for the benefit of the good people of Manhyia South, who I serve, the minority caucus, my children, and my whole family.”

He said his decision to drive away was also intended to allow him to continue representing his client, particularly given the impact of her detention on her family.

“And so at that point, I needed to put myself at a place where I'd be safe so that I could also protect and defend the interest of my client for the benefit of her children, particularly the four-year-old who is waiting for the release of her mother.”

The MP said he subsequently drove to Parliament, where his colleagues joined him.

“And that is why I had to drive to safety. I've come to Parliament, and then my colleagues are behind me, and I thank them very much.”

He added that he was also scheduled to undertake parliamentary committee work after the court proceedings.

“So from there, I had to drive to Parliament because I was also required to do committee work in Parliament.”

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah further alleged that the woman had attempted to abduct him while he was heading to Parliament.

“And so she attempted to kidnap me whilst I was on my way to Parliament.”

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including whether the security personnel were EOCO operatives and whether they had authority to arrest the MP, had not been officially clarified in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The High Court has meanwhile adjourned Ms Baffoe Awiti’s bail application to Thursday, September 24, after the prosecution requested additional time to respond to the defence’s application.

The police have previously said Ms Baffoe Awiti is accused of abetting the publication of false information linked to the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

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