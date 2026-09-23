I thought it was a kidnapping – Baffour Awuah explains dramatic escape from EOCO officers

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and Member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has explained why he drove away after an encounter with officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) outside the Accra High Court.

According to him, the incident began shortly after he addressed the media following court proceedings.

He said a woman approached him and told him he was needed at EOCO. But the MP said the manner in which she sought to take him to the office immediately raised concerns.

“She firmly held my wrist, with the greatest of respect. I’ve never come across a woman that strong before.”

He said he had to free himself from her grip before offering to drive to EOCO in his own vehicle. “I told her that, look, if you need me at EOCO, I will join you. Let’s go. I’m coming in my car.”

According to Baffour Awuah, the woman rejected the proposal and insisted that he use their vehicle. He said she also claimed EOCO had written to him on three occasions, which he disputed.

“I said, Me? You’ve written to me, right?” He then called Afua Kwa and proposed that they travel together in his car.

But, according to the MP, the EOCO official continued to insist that he should get into their vehicle.

He said he then asked her to produce identification showing that she was from EOCO. “She couldn’t even produce it.”

That, he said, heightened his suspicion that he could be facing a kidnapping attempt.

“Then I thought that, Look, this is one of the kidnappings that have been going on, illegal these are this is one of the kidnappings, state-sponsored kidnappings that have been going on, and so I will not sit in the car.”

He said he decided instead to drive himself to EOCO when the office was ready to “do the right thing.”

“I’m not afraid of anything.”

Baffour Awuah also rejected the suggestion that he was fleeing from a lawful arrest when he drove away and subsequently went to Parliament.

“This is an unlawful arrest. This is an unlawful arrest.” He described the incident as “an unlawful arrest” and “an attempt to abduct me by persons who don’t want to work with law.”

He said seeking sanctuary at Parliament was therefore justified. “It is not wrong if I’m seeking sanctuary."

“In fact, you seek sanctuary against kidnappers, and so if I’m seeking sanctuary, it is not wrong.”

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