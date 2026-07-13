I would probably own a media house if I’m not an artiste – Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, says he would still have built a career in the entertainment industry even if music had not worked out for him.

Davido made this disclosure during an interview with PlayKisstra.

He also revealed that his passion for show business would have steered him toward running a record label or a media company, rather than performing.

“I’d probably be a label owner or have a media house because I’ve always loved entertainment. Even if I was working in my daddy’s office, I can see myself having a side business like a music label just because I love music,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated artist disclosed that he holds a degree in business management and believes he could have pursued a corporate career if necessary.

“I have a degree. I have a BSc in Business Management, so I can go to Barclays here and try to get a job. You know what I’m saying? I could get a job. I can actually get a job. I got a résumé.”

DAILY POST recalls that Davido rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro,’ the second single from his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.

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