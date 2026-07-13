I would probably own a media house if I’m not an artiste – Davido

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, says he would still have built a career in the entertainment industry even if music had not worked out for him.
Davido made this disclosure during an interview with PlayKisstra.
He also revealed that his passion for show business would have steered him toward running a record label or a media company, rather than performing.
“I’d probably be a label owner or have a media house because I’ve always loved entertainment. Even if I was working in my daddy’s office, I can see myself having a side business like a music label just because I love music,” he said.
The Grammy-nominated artist disclosed that he holds a degree in business management and believes he could have pursued a corporate career if necessary.
“I have a degree. I have a BSc in Business Management, so I can go to Barclays here and try to get a job. You know what I’m saying? I could get a job. I can actually get a job. I got a résumé.”
DAILY POST recalls that Davido rose to fame in 2012 after releasing ‘Dami Duro,’ the second single from his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’.
Latest Stories
-
When the waters came: A city shaken, a response begins
2 minutes
-
Sammi Awuku accuses NDC government of suppressing opposition dissent over EOCO arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye
2 minutes
-
Azamati, Rose Yeboah lead Ghana’s 40-member Commonwealth Games Team
16 minutes
-
Health experts warn Ghana’s floods are worsening chronic illnesses through disrupted healthcare
16 minutes
-
Floods leave a silent health crisis long after the waters recede, experts warn
24 minutes
-
Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78
24 minutes
-
Climate experts warn Ghana’s drainage infrastructure is struggling to cope with heavier rainfall
27 minutes
-
GNFS rescues trapped driver in Amanase tanker crash
40 minutes
-
NAFCO ramps up storage expansion drive to strengthen National Food Reserve Programme
1 hour
-
Urban Roads, not MMDCEs, responsible for desilting major drains – Local Gov’t minister
1 hour
-
ADB deepens Ghana’s trade ambitions with business seminar in Kumasi
1 hour
-
World Bank downgrades Ghana’s energy recovery programme to ‘Unsatisfactory’, cites Finance Ministry fiscal controls and election-related delays
2 hours
-
Commuters demand urgent repairs to deteriorating SCC–Old Barrier road
2 hours
-
Multimedia condemns assault on reporter by soldiers in Nkwanta South, demands probe
2 hours
-
Technology alone can’t protect careless digital finance users – Ghana Association of Banks
3 hours