iGaming AFRIKA Summit Returns to Nairobi in May 2027

iGA Events has announced that its flagship event, the iGaming AFRIKA Summit, will return to Nairobi, Kenya, from May 4 to May 6, 2027.

The summit will return to Sarit Expo Centre following the success of its inaugural edition in 2026, which drew operators, regulators, technology providers and investors from across the continent and beyond.

The inaugural iGA Summit welcomed more than 3,300 delegates from over 100 countries, featured more than 100 speakers across two stages, and hosted spectacular exhibitions that brought together operators, regulators, investors and technology providers from across Africa and beyond.

"We are coming back bigger and stronger than ever before. Building on the tremendous success of our past edition, we are committed to organising the best gaming event in Africa, not just in terms of size, but in quality and impact,” said Jeremiah Maangi, CEO of iGaming AFRIKA. “Our goal is to set a new standard for excellence in the industry, bringing together top minds, innovations, and opportunities the continent has to offer."

The 2027 edition will focus on achieving sustainable growth for Africa's gaming industry by aligning with global developments in regulation, technology, advertising and marketing, payments, crypto, responsible gaming, community empowerment and esports, drawing on insights and data from the worldwide development of the gaming sector.

"Africa is no longer an emerging gaming market, it is one of the industry's fastest-growing frontiers. iGA Summit exists to connect the people, ideas and investments that will shape the next chapter of that growth, and we're excited to welcome an even broader international audience in 2027," said Maangi.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural edition, iGA Summit 2027 will expand its global footprint by attracting a broader mix of C-suite executives, regulators, investors and technology providers while welcoming delegates from more than 120 countries. Organisers have also secured additional exhibition space to accommodate a growing roster of exhibitors.

The iGA Summit Organising Committee said feedback from the inaugural edition has been instrumental in shaping plans for the 2027 summit.

"iGA Summit has always been built by the industry, for the industry. The feedback we received from our inaugural edition has become the foundation of our planning for 2027. By listening to our community and acting on their recommendations, we are confident that the next edition will deliver an even richer experience and create greater value for all stakeholders across Africa's gaming ecosystem." The Organising Committee said.

The announcement signals the continued growth of Africa's gaming industry and reinforces Africa's position as a leading destination for gaming innovation, investment and regulatory dialogue.

Registration of interest for iGA Summit 2027 is now open. Prospective delegates, exhibitors, sponsors and partners can visit the official summit website to access the latest event information.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.