IGP deploys specialised police team, armoured vehicle to strengthen security in Nkwanta

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has deployed an additional specialised police operations team, supported by a multi-purpose armoured vehicle, to Nkwanta Municipality to strengthen security in the area.

In a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police John Nchor, Public Affairs Officer for the Oti Region, the Police said the additional deployment was intended to reinforce the existing security presence and support joint Police-Military operations in the municipality.

The statement said the specialised team arrived in Nkwanta on October 14 to reinforce the personnel already deployed in the area and support ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

“On 14 October 2026, the team arrived in the municipality to reinforce the existing police deployment and support ongoing joint Police-Military operations aimed at maintaining law and order,” the statement said.

The Police said the joint security forces remained committed to protecting residents and ensuring the safety of lives and property as operations continued.

The Police appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel to support efforts to maintain peace in the area.

“The public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel, volunteer credible information, and refrain from any acts that could undermine security operations,” the statement said.

Residents were encouraged to provide credible information that could assist the security agencies in their operations and to avoid any actions capable of compromising their work.

Emphasising the importance of public support, the Police said cooperation between residents and security personnel was necessary to sustain peace and stability in the municipality.

“Public cooperation remains essential to maintaining peace, security, and stability in Nkwanta,” the statement added.

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