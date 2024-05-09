I’ll establish common-user processing facilities in various mining districts – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for election 2024, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to establish common-user processing facilities in various mining districts across the country if elected as President.
The Vice President believes that this initiative will promote responsible and sustainable mining practices in Ghana.
Speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small Scale Mining organised by the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of ensuring that mining activities benefit the country as a whole.
"I will establish common-user processing facilities to facilitate mining in the various districts in the country," Dr Bawumia said.
"Additionally, we shall establish Community Environmental Protection Assistants working under Minerals Commission/Environmental Protection Agency with River Wardens and local authorities to augment the safeguarding of our environment/water bodies," he added.
The NPP Flagbearer further explained that common-user processing facilities would help achieve this goal by providing efficient and environmentally friendly processing options for miners.
Dr Bawumia also stressed that establishing these facilities would contribute to the fight against illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey.
He believes that by offering legal and sustainable processing options, illegal mining activities can be significantly reduced or eliminated.
On the benefits of mining to the nation, Dr Bawumia was of the view that mining should serve the collective good of the country and not just benefit a select few individuals, emphasising the need for mining practices that prioritise environmental conservation and community well-being.
