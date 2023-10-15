‘I’m short of words’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars performance in defeat against Mexico

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered their first defeat in six games following a 2-0 loss to Mexico in the early hours of Sunday.
Chris Hughton's men threw away a fine defensive performance in the opening 45 minutes to concede two goals in the second half against the CONCACAF Gold Cup champions.
Hirving Lozano opened the scoring in the 57th minute of the game before Uriel Antuna put the game to bed 10 minutes after coming off the bench.
The defeat was the first for Hughton since taking over the team but the performance against Mexico adds to the doubt people have had about the Black Stars under the Irish manager.
Here are some reactions from social media after the game on Sunday:
Following the defeat to Mexico, Ghana will turn attention to the next game against USA on October 18.
