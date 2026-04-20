Indigenous ride-hailing app Mijo on Ghanapost GPS begins operations May 1

  20 April 2026 12:09pm
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After weeks of a successful pilot, indigenous ride-hailing platform Mijo on the Ghanapost GPS App will officially launch on May 1, 2026.

The launch marks further innovation within the GhanaPost GPS ecosystem, enabling users not only to identify locations but to seamlessly request rides and facilitate deliveries directly through the platform.

Mijo is designed to deliver a reliable, user-friendly, and affordable experience for riders, while creating meaningful economic opportunities for drivers.

During the pilot phase, the platform provided free and discounted rides to students, healthcare workers, and other professional groups across Accra, while drivers benefited from responsive customer support and prompt payments.

A key differentiator for Mijo is its driver-first model, which offers favourable commission rates compared to other ride-hailing platforms.

This ensures that drivers retain a larger share of their earnings, empowering them financially and supporting long-term planning.

Beyond standard ride options, Mijo also offers an executive service, giving users access to premium vehicles for a more comfortable and elevated travel experience.

Mijo marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s push for homegrown digital innovation, contributing to job creation, income growth, and financial independence for thousands of Ghanaian drivers.

With over 4 million downloads and more than 100,000 active users at any given time, the GhanaPost GPS platform provides a strong foundation for Mijo’s rapid impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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