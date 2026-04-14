Insurance Association backs IMANI push for merit-based procurement in insurance industry

The Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) has clarified that recent government directives concerning insurance placements for state-owned enterprises were not intended to enforce “blind loyalty” to state insurers, but rather to encourage strategic business decisions within the public sector.

In a statement issued by its Board, the Association said engagements with the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) had helped resolve widespread concerns that the directives were creating an exclusive arrangement in favour of SIC Insurance PLC and SIC Life Insurance Ltd.

“SIGA clarified that the intent was to promote inter-trading within the state enterprise ecosystem in line with sound commercial and procurement principles and not to impose exclusivity,” the GIA said, adding that the policy “is not a call for blind loyalty, but rather a strategic business decision.”

The clarification follows weeks of unease within the insurance industry after two directives dated November 14 and December 11, 2025, were interpreted by many as requiring all state-owned enterprises to channel their insurance business solely through SIC entities.

That interpretation sparked pushback from members of the GIA, including private insurers, who warned that such a move risked distorting competition and creating a de facto monopoly in a key segment of Ghana’s insurance market.

The GIA subsequently engaged SIGA in high-level discussions, with the managing directors of the SIC companies also present.

According to the Association, SIGA has since walked back any impression of exclusivity, stressing that competitive procurement processes must remain in place.

The development aligns with concerns previously raised by policy think tank IMANI Africa, which has consistently advocated for merit-based procurement and a level playing field across industries.

While welcoming SIGA’s clarification, the GIA cautioned that any initiative involving state enterprises must uphold “competition, transparency, and merit-based procurement, consistent with regulatory requirements and industry best practice.”

The Association also underscored that both SIC Insurance and SIC Life remain integral members of the GIA, alongside private firms, and reiterated its commitment to representing the interests of all players in the industry.

The GIA noted that simply redistributing existing insurance business among companies would not deepen market penetration.

Instead, it urged stakeholders to focus on expanding coverage and improving financial inclusion, an ongoing challenge in Ghana’s insurance landscape.

The statement further reassured the public that individuals and institutions remain free to engage any licensed insurer, in accordance with guidelines set by the National Insurance Commission.

The GIA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing industry standards through its self-regulatory framework and working closely with SIGA and other stakeholders to build a more resilient and competitive insurance sector.

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