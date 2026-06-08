Iran’s strike on Israel suggests the regime’s sense of resilience is growing

When Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel overnight in response to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, the immediate military significance of the attack appeared to be limited. The political significance, however, may be far greater.

For years, Iran has generally justified direct attacks on Israel as retaliation for actions against Iranian territory, commanders or interests. This time was different. Tehran acted after an attack on one of its allies, following an Israeli strike on what it said was a Hezbollah-linked building in southern Beirut.

On Monday, Iran's military said it would stop strikes on Israel, but the decision to strike at all raises an important question: why did Iran's leadership feel that the time was right to take such a step, knowing it risked renewed Israeli military action and potentially jeopardising fragile peace negotiations with the United States?

Part of the answer may lie in how Iran's leaders assess their position after months of conflict.

The Islamic Republic emerged from the war weakened in some respects but also with a stronger sense of its own resilience.

Despite extensive Israeli and American military pressure, economic sanctions and a US naval blockade, the state survived. The government is still in power, its security apparatus remains intact, and no mass uprising materialised despite repeated predictions from its opponents.

That experience may have altered Tehran's calculations.

Rather than seeing itself as a vulnerable actor seeking to avoid confrontation at all costs, Iran may increasingly view itself as a power that has weathered the worst and can now afford to enforce new red lines.

The strike on Israel may therefore have been intended less as retaliation and more as deterrence. Tehran could be signalling that attacks on its regional allies will no longer be treated as separate from attacks on Iran itself.

Such a message would have particular importance for Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and other members of Iran's regional network known as the "Axis of Resistance". The credibility of Iran's influence has always rested partly on the belief that it will stand behind its partners. Failing to respond after publicly warning Israel could have damaged that credibility.

Viewed in this light, the strike was not simply aimed at Israel. It was also directed at US and Israeli allies across the region who were watching closely to see whether Tehran would act on its threats.

The timing is equally intriguing.

US President Donald Trump had recently suggested that a deal might be within reach. Conventional logic would suggest that Iran should avoid actions that could endanger diplomacy.

Yet Tehran may believe the opposite.

Iranian leaders could have concluded that demonstrating strength through a limited or calculated military action may actually strengthen their position at the negotiating table rather than weaken it.

From Tehran's perspective, demonstrating a willingness to use force may be intended to remind both Washington and Israel that Iran still possesses options.

That does not necessarily mean Iran wants the talks to fail. Tehran appeared to have taken action to establish a precedent and send a political message, but not on a scale that would make escalation unavoidable.

Whether that calculation proves correct remains to be seen.

Ordinary Iranians' reactions to the latest exchange reflect the wider debate.

Some see Iran's actions as a justified response. One BBC Persian audience member said: "Iran joining the conflict to defend Lebanon is loyal and right. Since the nuclear deal, Iran hasn't broken international laws, and this attack was in response to the other side breaking ceasefire rules."

Others question Tehran's priorities: "For nearly two months there has been some fighting (bombing) in southern Iran, but no serious response. It seems that southern Lebanon is considered more important than southern Iran."

For many, however, the dominant feeling is concern about where the confrontation could lead. "Honestly, my heart sank when the war started again," one audience member told BBC Persian.

Others believe the exchange is unlikely to escalate into a major conflict. One viewer argued: "This clash isn't very serious and won't turn into a full war like the last two. Iran knows America doesn't want a direct war anymore, so it's taking the lead. It's partly for show and propaganda, to make their supporters feel like they're winning."

Another possibility is that the strike reflects growing dissatisfaction with the direction of negotiations. If Iran believes it is being asked to make concessions without receiving meaningful benefits in return, this action may be a way of increasing leverage before the next phase of talks.

Either way, the attack suggests a leadership that is feeling more confident than many outside observers expected only a few months ago.

The key question is not whether Iran was willing to absorb another round of Israeli bombing. It is whether Tehran now believes it can do so while simultaneously pursuing diplomacy. If that is the case, Iran may be attempting to establish a new regional reality: one in which it negotiates from a position of strength while actively enforcing its own red lines.

As risky as that approach may be, it would represent a significant shift in how the Islamic Republic sees both its security and its place in the Middle East.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.