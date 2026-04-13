Ishmael Yamson & Associates launches Executive ‘Lunch & Learn’ series on Applied AI Advantage

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Ishmael Yamson & Associates(IY&A) has announced the launch of its Executive Lunch & Learn Series: ‘Applied AI Advantage’, a weekly leadership forum designed to help boards and senior executives convert artificial intelligence from abstract interest into practical, governance-ready business decisions.
The series addresses a growing challenge facing organizations globally: while artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming productivity, decision-making, and operating models, many leadership teams lack structured pathways to evaluate and deploy AI safely and effectively.The IY&A Lunch & Learn Series is designed to close that gap by translating AI from a technology conversation into a strategic leadership and institutional transformation agenda.
Each session brings together board members, chief executives, senior functional leaders, and risk professionals for a focused executive briefing that explores high-impact AI use cases, governance requirements, and operational implications across major sectors including financial services, consumer industries, energy, government, healthcare, and technology.
Participants leave every session with a structured AI “Decision Packet” that outlines a prioritized use case, required data inputs, governance controls, operating model implications, and a pilot implementation pathway.
Introducing the series, Snr Partner & Chief AI Officer Richard Osei-Anim “The conversation around AI is moving rapidly from curiosity to responsibility, Boards and executive teams are being asked to make decisions about AI adoption that affect productivity, competitiveness, and institutional risk. These series are designed to give leaders a practical framework for moving from interest to informed action.”
The programme is built around a structured six-session architecture examining the key domains where AI is already reshaping organizational performance:
- AI portfolio prioritization and board-level governance
- Commercial acceleration through intelligent pricing and revenue optimization
- Operating model automation and productivity redesign
- Supply-chain resilience under volatility
- Risk, compliance, and decision support systems
- AI-enabled product innovation and time-to-market acceleration
The series culminates in a capstone session that converts selected opportunities into a 30-day pilot mobilisation blueprint, enabling organizations to move quickly from strategy discussion to controlled deployment. Sessions will be delivered primarily in person with a livestream option for regional executives. Participation is invite-led, with capacity limited to maintain an executive-level working environment.
The initiative forms part of IY&A’s broader mission to support resilient institutions through leadership, strategy, culture, and people, now extended into the era of AI-enabled organizational transformation.
The first session of the Applied AI Advantage Executive Lunch & Learn Series will commence next week, with participation open to corporate leaders, public sector decision-makers, and institutional partners. The series takes place on April 14, 16, 21, 23 28 and 30. It then continues on May 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21. The sessions take place at ALX Ghana. Register at https://ayatickets.com/en/event/ai-lunch-learn-workshops
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