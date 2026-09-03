It is scandalising for Chief Justice to tour, commend state institutions – Alhassan Tampuli

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Gushegu MP Alhassan Tampuli has accused Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie of venturing into Ghana’s political arena, describing his decision to commend the performance of state institutions as “very, very scandalising”.

Mr Tampuli said the Chief Justice, as head of the Judiciary, should avoid making comments that could create the perception that he has aligned himself with a particular side of Ghana’s political divide.

“I find it very, very scandalising that a Chief Justice will be moving from one state institution to another state institution just to commend them,” he said.

His comments follow remarks made by the Chief Justice during a visit to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on Wednesday, September 2.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie praised the performance of MIIF and other public institutions, saying some of the developments he had witnessed had left him wondering what Ghana had been doing over the past eight years.

‘Politicians’ disputes may end up before Judiciary’

Mr Tampuli questioned the implications of such comments for the Judiciary, particularly because disputes involving politicians could eventually come before the courts.

“Now, when politicians have a dispute, most likely it will end up before the Judiciary. Now, this is a Chief Justice who has already taken a position,” he said.

He also questioned the Chief Justice’s reference to the past eight years, arguing that Ghana’s history should not be viewed solely through that period.

“Ghana became Ghana only eight years ago? And so our Chief Justice only remembers what happened before eight years ago. Doesn't remember what happened 20 years ago, 24 years ago, or 30 years ago,” Mr Tampuli said.

Calls for judicial neutrality

According to the MP, the Chief Justice’s remarks could make it easier for the public to perceive him as having taken sides in Ghana’s political affairs.

“I think that the Chief Justice's position makes it easy for all of us to identify him as one person who has taken sides in our political dispensation,” he said.

Read Also: Chief Justice praises MIIF, other SOEs, questions what Ghana was doing in past 8 years

Mr Tampuli therefore called on Ghanaians to condemn what he described as the Chief Justice’s inappropriate intrusion into the political arena.

He insisted that the Judiciary must maintain its neutrality and avoid conduct or statements that could undermine public confidence in its independence.

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