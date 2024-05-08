It’ll be good if Bawumia is elected President – Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs President

The President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, has expressed confidence in the policies of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to impact positively on the nation and move it forward.
At an interactive meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs in Goaso, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia explained his vision and policies to the traditional rulers in detail.
He also stressed on his commitment to transforming the country through the policies.
Responding to Dr Bawumia’s presentation, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, praised the personal traits of Dr Bawumia, adding that the NPP Flagbearer’s presentation was compelling.
He was also convinced it would positively impact the nation and the next generation.
“Dr. Bawumia’s humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation.
"I have no doubt in my mind that Bawumia means well for Ghana,” said Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area.
The President of the Regional House of Chiefs also commended Dr. Bawumia for his humility, which he said is admirable and a required trait for leadership.
“The way he is humble is so admirable. I believe if he continues as our next President, it will be good for this country and the next generation.
"Let us help him and vote for him massively because he has good policies for this country. And his humility is really good for this country because it promotes peace and unity.”
