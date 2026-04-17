I’ve stayed faithful to my wife for 21 years – Okyeame Kwame

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Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has revealed that he has remained faithful throughout his marriage to Annica.
Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on 16th April 2026, the award-winning musician attributed the longevity of his relationship to commitment, insisting that juggling multiple partners is a waste of time.
He disclosed that his relationship with his wife spans more than two decades, combining both courtship and marriage.
“We have been married for the past 17 years, but we dated for four years, so in total, we have been together for 21 years. I haven’t had any extramarital affairs in my marriage. There is no way I can cheat on my wife,” he said.
The rapper further dismissed any possibility of undisclosed paternity, maintaining that no one could legitimately claim to be his biological child outside his marriage.
He explained that he has consistently advised his daughter to treat such claims with scepticism, particularly if they come from anyone below a certain age.
“I have been telling my daughter that if anyone comes claiming that I am the father, the person should be at least 22 years old.
Anyone who comes claiming that I am the father and is less than 22 years old is a liar. They should go and conduct a DNA test. There is no one I have cheated on my wife,” he added.
Over the years, Okyeame Kwame has publicly expressed deep affection for his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, often celebrating her in interviews and on social media.
He has repeatedly described her as his best friend and a key pillar in his life, and has highlighted their partnership in campaigns and public appearances that promote healthy family values and responsible living.
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