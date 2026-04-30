John Apetorgbor Kwabla Fugar aka Joe Dakota

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Torgbi Gbanaglo - Asafo III of Abor, Torgbi Kposegee IV of Anyako Woeto and Head of Like Clan, Torgbi Awusu Il, Awadada of Anlo Dukoi. Torgbi Tengey Dzokoto Gligui VIl, Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area. Dufia of Anyako and Head of the Bate Clan, Torgbi Akaba VII of Anyako. Regent Paagasco Ahiakonu of Kpobi Stool, Regret to announce the sudden passing of our beloved,
JOHN APETORGBOR KWABLA FUGAR A.K.A JOE DAKOTA
AGED: 73 YEARS
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
WAKE-KEEPING: Friday, 1st May, 2026- The body will be laid in state at his residence. Abor, for a family vigil.
BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2nd May, 2026 - At the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, JSS Park, Abor from 8.00 am.
INTERNMENT: At the Evangelical Presbyterian Church cemetery, Abor.
FINAL FUNERAL RITES: At the Afegame Foods and Event Centre near the District Police Headquarters, Abor.
THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday 3rd May, 2026 - At the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Abor at 9:00 am.
WIDOW: Madam Charity Abla Adukpo.
CHILDREN: Hope Kwame Fugah, Gifty Mawukoeya Fugah (Deceased), Emmanuel Senam Kofi Fugar, Dickson Kudjoe Fugar. Step Children: Godwin Dzato, Richard Hans-Dzato, Mama Shika, Vincent Deglah Yaw Tossa.
DRESS CODE: Black and White Sunday: Black and White XXXX
ALL FRIENDS & ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
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