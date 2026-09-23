John Darko condemns attempt by EOCO to arrest Manhyia South MP in court

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Suame MP and Legal Counsel to the Minority in Parliament, John Darko, has condemned what he describes as an alleged attempt by officers of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, at the Accra High Court.
Mr Darko said the incident was unacceptable, particularly because Nana Baffour Awuah was at the court in his capacity as both a sitting Member of Parliament and a lawyer representing a client.
He argued that such circumstances require respect for Parliament and the proper legal process.
“I strongly condemn what happened today at the Accra High Court involving the Manhyia South MP, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah and alleged officers of EOCO,” Mr Darko said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
According to him, “a sitting MP and lawyer appearing in court for his client should not be subjected to such actions without due respect for Parliament and the proper legal process.”
Mr Darko further cautioned that no state institution should operate outside the Constitution, insisting that there are lawful channels for addressing any matters concerning Members of Parliament.
“No institution, regardless of its powers, should operate above the Constitution,” he stated, adding that Parliament “must not be intimidated, undermined or treated with disrespect.”
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