Audio By Carbonatix
Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II (Awadada of Anlo State), Torgbui Tagbor III (Kedzi), Torgbui Joachim Acolatse V Dufia of Kedzi, Agbotadua Gakpleazi (Kedzi), Mama Ametorwoyorna I (Kedzi), Torgbui James Ocloo (Keta), Torgbui Afeku Amegashie IV (Keta), Vincent Fuzzy Tagbor (Woe), Elisha Atsu Tagbor (Keta), Prosper Abdallah (Keta), Stella Tagbor (Keta), Fred Amegashie, regret to announce the demise of their beloved;
JONES KORKU ABDALLAH (BORBOR)
AGED: 64 YEARS
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
FAMILY GATHERING: FRIDAY 26TH JUNE 2026 HIS RESIDENCE, KWABENYA
BURIAL SERVICE: SATURDAY 27TH JUNE, 2026. TIME: 8:00 AM
VENUE: FORECOURT OF GHANA ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION, NEAR ATOMIC POLICE STATION.
BURIAL: KETA VUI GOVERNMENT CEMETERY
THANKSGIVING SERVICE: SUNDAY, 28TH JUNE 2026, BETTER CHRISTIAN LIFE MINISTRIES, KWABENYA STATION. (8:00 AM)
CHILDREN: MRS. EMEFA AFI FORDE, REGINALD EDEM ABDALLAH, PRISCILLA SEYRAM ABDALLAH
GRANDCHILD: JOOJO FORDE
ATTIRE: BLACK AND RED
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
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