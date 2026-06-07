Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II (Awadada of Anlo State), Torgbui Tagbor III (Kedzi), Torgbui Joachim Acolatse V Dufia of Kedzi, Agbotadua Gakpleazi (Kedzi), Mama Ametorwoyorna I (Kedzi), Torgbui James Ocloo (Keta), Torgbui Afeku Amegashie IV (Keta), Vincent Fuzzy Tagbor (Woe), Elisha Atsu Tagbor (Keta), Prosper Abdallah (Keta), Stella Tagbor (Keta), Fred Amegashie, regret to announce the demise of their beloved;

JONES KORKU ABDALLAH (BORBOR)

AGED : 64 YEARS

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

FAMILY GATHERING : FRIDAY 26TH JUNE 2026 HIS RESIDENCE, KWABENYA

BURIAL SERVICE : SATURDAY 27TH JUNE, 2026. TIME: 8:00 AM

VENUE : FORECOURT OF GHANA ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION, NEAR ATOMIC POLICE STATION.

BURIAL : KETA VUI GOVERNMENT CEMETERY

THANKSGIVING SERVICE : SUNDAY, 28TH JUNE 2026, BETTER CHRISTIAN LIFE MINISTRIES, KWABENYA STATION. (8:00 AM)

CHILDREN : MRS. EMEFA AFI FORDE, REGINALD EDEM ABDALLAH, PRISCILLA SEYRAM ABDALLAH

GRANDCHILD : JOOJO FORDE

ATTIRE : BLACK AND RED

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHIZERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.