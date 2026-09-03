Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Patrons to enjoy massive discounts from vendors

Parents and guardians preparing their children for the new academic year are set to enjoy significant savings as vendors at the Joy FM Back-to-School Fair offer discounts of up to 40% on a wide range of school essentials.

The two-day fair, scheduled for September 4–5 at the Joy FM Car Park in Kokomlemle, Accra, from 8 am to 8 pm each day, will bring together several vendors offering products ranging from laptops, tablets and smartphones to school bags, shoes, clothing, textbooks, stationery and other educational essentials.

Speaking on JoyFM's Super Morning Show, Maxwell Fugar, General Manager for Sales and Marketing at the Multimedia Group Limited, said the fair was introduced to make back-to-school shopping easier and more affordable for parents.

He said the initiative was introduced in response to the difficulties parents often face when preparing their children for the new school year, particularly the stress of shopping for multiple school essentials.

“Convenient shopping is one of the things that drove us to set up this Back-To-School discount fair,” he said.

He said reducing the financial burden on parents was equally important, particularly as families prepare for the new school year.

“The second part, and probably the most important, is the cost,” Mr Fugar said.

Among the participating vendors is CompuGhana, which will offer discounts of up to 40% on selected products, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones and power banks.

Other vendors participating in the fair include Flo Ghana, Kingdom Books, Habs Logistics, Prestige Children's Palace, Paddington Publications, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited, Beckett's Daily Clothes, ZoomZoom Limited, Media Brain, Kivo Products, Salje Bookshops, Unilever, SHS Online, Chalene Bookshop and Afran Publications.

The vendors will provide a wide variety of products to cater to the needs of students across different age groups, especially the SHS students, since their placement will be released tomorrow [Friday], making the fair a one-stop destination for families.

“If you come here, it's a one-stop shop,” Mr Fugar said.

Instant admission opportunity

He also announced that Sunrise Christian High School, located in Takla in the Volta Region, will be at the fair to offer instant admission to prospective students.

“They will be doing an instant admission here tomorrow [Friday] and Saturday,” he disclosed.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of the discounts and the convenience of getting a wide range of school essentials in one location.

“Shop for convenience and cheaper than what is available on the open market,” Mr Fugar urged.

Event details

Event: Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair 2026

Date: September 4–5, 2026

Time: 8am–8 pm

Venue: Joy FM Car Park, Kokomlemle, Accra

Sponsor: Compu Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.