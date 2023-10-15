Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor wins PAV Ansah Communicator Award at 8th EMY Africa Awards

Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor has been awarded the PAV Ansah Communication Award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

The PAV Ansah Communicator Award recognises a communication professional who is an opinion leader with the most positive outreach, and an inspirator with the most influence.

Mr Asare Donkor pitched the award for his investigative report “Destruction for Gold” on the devastation caused by illegal mining [galamsey] in the country.

An elated and grateful Erastus after receiving the award, recognised other colleagues who also risked their lives in covering such stories and promised to do more.

About EMY Africa Awards

The Annual EMY Africa Awards celebrates distinguished men making an impact in society.

It also gives complementary awards to impactful women. As one of Africa’s biggest and prestigious award events, it has honoured many great personalities.

Some of the previous winners include former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Tony Elumelo, Togbe Afede XIV, His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Sir Sam Jonah, Abedi Pele, Azumah Nelson, Marufatu Abiola Bawuah, Patricia Obo-Nai, Dr Daniel McKorley, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, to name a few.

More About Erastus Donkor's awards

This is one of the many awards Erastus has won in his sterling media career with Ghana's leading media conglomerate, the Multimedia Group Limited.

In July this year, Erastus was awarded with the Environmental Sustainability Personality of the Year by the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The honour was in appreciation of his consistent dedication and commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural environment through his work.

Also in June of 2023, Mr Asare Donkor, an Assisting News Editor at Luv Fm, whose exceptional journalism in reporting human rights, environment and irresponsible mining, was awarded by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

In June 2023, he was also shortlisted for an international recognition by the Covering Climate Now Journalism Award. This was also for his “Destruction For Gold” documentary.

In October 2022, when the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at its Annual Marketing Performance Awards in Accra recognised the Multimedia Group Limited for its quality of work demonstrated over the years, it also honoured Erastus Asare Donkor for the same ‘Destruction for Gold’ documentary.

