JoyNews’ Digital Economy forum aiming to shape Ghana’s digital future comes off tonight

Ghana’s growing digital economy will come under focus this evening as the maiden edition of the Digital Economy Forum airs on JoyNews and Joy FM at 8 p.m.

The new national thought-leadership platform, conceived by Hubtel, seeks to create a space for evidence-based conversations on the technologies, policies and ideas shaping Ghana’s economic future.

The first edition, themed “The Trust Crisis: Why Fraud Is Holding Back Ghana’s Digital Economy,” will examine the growing challenge of digital fraud and its impact on consumer confidence, financial inclusion and business growth.

The forum brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology companies, academics, innovators and consumers to discuss how Ghana can strengthen trust within its rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.

Tonight’s discussion will explore issues including digital payments, cybersecurity, consumer protection, payment risks and the role of institutions in building a safer digital economy.

Speakers expected at the forum include the Head of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana, Elhanan Owureku Asare; Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah; Executive Chairman of the e-Crime Bureau, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako; and other industry experts.

The discussion comes at a time when digital payments have become a critical part of Ghana’s economy. Bank of Ghana data show that payment service providers processed about 8.1 billion transactions valued at GH¢3 trillion in 2024, reflecting the rapid adoption of digital financial services.

However, the expansion has also increased exposure to fraud. The Bank of Ghana’s 2024 Fraud Report recorded 16,733 fraud cases across banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers, with about GH¢99 million at risk.

The forum will examine practical measures to improve fraud detection, strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, enhance dispute resolution and protect consumers as Ghana continues its digital transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.