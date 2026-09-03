Justice moves fast for opponents, slow for allies – NPP accuses CJ

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Ghana’s justice system of operating at “two speeds”, alleging that legal processes move with remarkable haste in cases involving government opponents while proceeding slowly when government allies are involved.

The allegation forms part of a strongly worded statement by the opposition party accusing the Chief Justice of partisanship and bias.

The NPP cited what it described as the “extraordinary alacrity” with which vacation warrants have been issued in special political cases involving members of the party.

“The incarceration of Chairman Wontumi is evidence enough: justice in this Republic now proceeds at two speeds, remarkable haste for opponents of the government and serene leisure for its friends,” the party stated.

The party claimed the alleged disparity in the pace of justice reflects a coordinated effort between the Judiciary and the Executive to target political opponents.

“In the considered view of the NPP, this is the agenda at work, the judicial machinery by which the President’s wish to see persons associated with the NPP imprisoned is being brought to pass,” it alleged.

The NPP further claimed that the Chief Justice’s words and conduct give “chilling credence” to concerns that the leadership of the Judiciary is coordinating with the Jubilee House.

“A Judiciary that vows loyalty to a President’s agenda is no Judiciary at all; it is a third chamber of Jubilee House, distinguished only by its robes,” the statement said.

The NPP referenced the case involving Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, who has been incarcerated following legal proceedings.

The party cited the case as an example of what it considers selective application of justice under the current leadership of the Judiciary.

However, the NPP did not provide evidence in the statement establishing that the handling of the case was politically motivated or that different standards had been applied to government allies.

The party also accused the Chief Justice of undermining the independence of the Judiciary through his alleged political statements and conduct.

It claimed that he had “shut the door of justice against every Ghanaian who declines to sing from the President’s hymn sheet” and had “willed and surrendered the Judiciary to the President and his agenda men.”

“The Judiciary belongs neither to the President, nor to the NDC, nor to the Chief Justice; it belongs to the people of Ghana, who are entitled under the Constitution to courts that are blind to politics,” the NPP stated.

The NPP said it would hold a major press conference at which it intends to present what it described as the “full record” of the Chief Justice’s conduct.

The party is demanding that the Chief Justice retract what it describes as partisan commentary and an alleged vow of loyalty to the President’s agenda, or resign from office.

The Judicial Service had not responded to the allegations of selective justice and coordination with the Executive at the time of publication.

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