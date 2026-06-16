Ken Ofori-Atta has not been notified of any criminal charges pending against him – Frank Davies

Audio By Carbonatix
Frank Davies, lawyer for former Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta, has challenged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over its handling of investigations involving Ofori-Atta, insisting that he has not been formally notified of any charges.
Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Davies described the situation as troubling, arguing that it is impossible for an individual to respond to allegations or prepare a defence when no formal charges have been communicated.
“As I speak today, Ken Ofori-Atta has not been notified of any charges. That should be of prime concern to the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” the lawyer stated.
According to him, questions about the status of the case should be directed at the Special Prosecutor, who he said has publicly indicated that the former Finance Minister could face prosecution.
“He has trumpeted all over Ghana that Kenneth Ofori-Atta is on the verge of being prosecuted and jailed. Therefore, those questions should be answered by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, not us,” he said.
The lawyer further rejected suggestions that his client is attempting to evade accountability, maintaining that Mr Ofori-Atta has a track record of cooperating with official inquiries.
“Kenneth Ofori-Atta is not fleeing from criminal justice. When it matters most, he will make himself available, one way or another, to respond to any charges properly brought against him,” he stressed.
He noted that the former Finance Minister has faced several public inquiries during his time in office and has participated in those processes without obstruction.
“Kenneth Ofori-Atta has been part of this country for a long time and has gone through major inquiries. Nobody should create the impression that he is afraid of accountability,” he added.
The lawyer added that if due process is followed and charges are formally preferred in accordance with the law, Mr Ofori-Atta will respond through the appropriate legal channels.
“If the proper procedures are followed and the rule of law is respected, Kenneth Ofori-Atta will answer to any charges brought against him,” he stated.
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