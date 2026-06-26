Kenpong Travel disputes First Atlantic Bank’s winding-up move over alleged GH¢2.5m debt

Kenpong Travel and Tours Limited has challenged a reported move by First Atlantic Bank to wind up the company over an alleged GH¢2.5 million debt, describing the action as premature, malicious and an attempt to damage its business reputation at a time when it is providing travel-related services for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued through its lawyers, Zoe, Akyea & Co., the company said it had not been served with any winding-up petition allegedly filed by the bank on May 4, 2026, and questioned why details of the purported petition had found their way into the public domain before being served on the company.

The lawyers argued that the publication omitted critical facts, including the existence of an appeal challenging the judgment upon which the alleged debt is based.

According to the statement, Kenpong Travel appealed a summary judgment secured by First Atlantic Bank in August 2022 and the appeal is currently pending before the Court of Appeal.

The company contends that the bank's winding-up application was filed in bad faith because the appellate court is yet to determine the validity of the judgment and the amount in dispute. It also disclosed a separate legal action against the bank and the Bank of Ghana over the alleged refusal by the bank to provide account statements requested by the company.

Read the company's statement in full below.

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