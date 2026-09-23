Kenyasi civilian attack: Family demands justice a week after alleged machete attack by prison officers, inmates

A week after a civilian was allegedly attacked with machetes, his family is calling for a prompt investigation and justice, expressing concern that no arrests have been made.

The victim, Opoku Afriyie, a resident of Kenyasi No. 2 in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, is a sound system operator and commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider. He is receiving treatment at the Asutifi North District Hospital for injuries he allegedly sustained during an incident involving personnel and inmates of the Kenyasi Settlement Camp Prison over an alleged yam theft.

According to the victim’s family, the incident occurred about a week ago, but no arrests have been made. The family is consequently calling for the circumstances surrounding the incident to be thoroughly investigated.

Afriyie’s mother questioned what she described as an apparent disparity in the handling of the case.

“If it were my son who had attacked officers and inmates of the prison, he would have been arrested and prosecuted long ago. So why has no arrest been made?

“My last-born child owns three farms, has a wife and a newborn baby, and now he might be permanently deformed because of this attack.”

Kwaku Oppong, the victim’s uncle, said security personnel had a constitutional obligation to respect the rights and dignity of persons suspected of wrongdoing.

“The Constitution of Ghana promotes equality before the law and absolute protection of human rights and dignity. These prison officers are security personnel who should have known better and acted accordingly.

“No one is guilty until proven so with evidence; he was only a suspect and should never have been subjected to such violence,” he said.

The family’s account of the incident has not been independently established, and the circumstances leading to Afriyie’s injuries remain subject to police investigation.

Nana Anokye Pimsan Barima, the victim’s elder brother, expressed disappointment over the incident and said the family was considering further action if it was not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation.

“We are deeply disappointed in these prison officials. My brother pleaded with them that he was not a thief, but they refused to listen and hacked him over yams,” he alleged.

He added: “If justice is not served properly, our family and community members will organise demonstrations to demand justice for Opoku Afriyie.”

Afriyie remains in hospital, where the family says he is experiencing severe abdominal, head, eye and waist pain. They also claim that some of his fingers and hands have been deformed as a result of the injuries.

The family is seeking justice and financial assistance towards his medical expenses.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to issue a public statement on the incident or announce any arrests. However, the Asutifi District Police Command, led by Superintendent Harold Yamoah Ponkor, says investigations are ongoing.

The police investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identities and roles of persons who may have been involved and whether any criminal offences were committed.

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