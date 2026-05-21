Keta MCE supports Keta FC with GH¢10,000 ahead of Middle League 

The Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Wisdom Seade, has presented financial support of GH¢10,000 to Keta Football Club (FC) ahead of the Volta Regional Division Two Middle League.

The support was presented during a brief ceremony held at the Keta Municipal Assembly Hall as part of the Volta Regional Football Association trophy tour.

Management, players, and the technical team of the club were present to receive the assistance as they prepare for the competition.

Mr Seade said the gesture was to help the team cater to logistics and other expenses to ensure smooth participation in the league.

He described the support as part of the Assembly’s commitment to promoting sports development in the municipality.

“Sports is about discipline. I urge the players and management to uphold discipline at all times because it remains the foundation for success both on and off the field,” he said.

The MCE emphasised the need for Keta to excel in sports, noting that football had the potential to unite the community and project the municipality positively within and beyond the region.

He urged the players to demonstrate good sportsmanship, stressing that respect for opponents, officials, and supporters was as important as winning.

Mr Seade commended the technical team, management, and players for their efforts in putting Keta on the sporting map and encouraged them to work hard to raise the flag of the municipality high.

He expressed confidence in the team’s ability and urged them to remain focused and determined to secure promotion to Division One.

According to him, sports development remains a key component of the Assembly’s broader agenda to engage the youth and promote community growth.

The General Secretary of Keta FC, Franklin Deynu, who received the support on behalf of the club, expressed appreciation to the MCE for the timely assistance.

He described the gesture as a morale booster and assured that the team would justify the confidence reposed in them by striving for victory in the competition.

Mr Deynu also appealed to fans and stakeholders to rally behind the team throughout the tournament.

Reports gathered that Keta FC, established in 2023, is making its second appearance in the Volta Regional Division Two Middle League, intending to qualify for Division One.

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