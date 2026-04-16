KGL pays over GH₵153m in taxes to GRA

KGL Group has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible corporate governance and national development with the payment of over GH₵153.21 million in corporate income tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

At a tax compliance ceremony held in Accra, the company described the payment as a demonstration of discipline, accountability, and its unwavering dedication to fulfilling its obligations to the State.

Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey, underscored the importance of corporate integrity, stressing that businesses must lead by example in building public trust.

“We are proud to present this outstanding payment representing our tax obligation for the year ending 2025. We cannot demand trust from society if we do not practice discipline ourselves. We cannot ask for policy support while ignoring governance. We cannot speak of patriotism while evading responsibility”, Mr. Dadey said.

He pointed out that companies that support national development growth through tax obligation will be honoured in the future.

“The companies that will define Ghana and Africa’s future will not just be the most profitable, but the most trusted, the most resilient, the well-governed, and the most rooted in purpose and that is what KGL stands for,” he said.

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Sarpong, outlined ongoing regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening the tax system and improving compliance.

“We are looking at reviewing the laws relating to income taxes, customs tax laws, and others. These are all critical components of our regulatory reforms to ensure that paying taxes become simpler, fairer, and more equitable. We call on all businesses to contribute to this process so that when the legal reforms are finalized, they will endure to the benefit of both businesses and the State,” he stated.

Mr. Sarpong pledged to continue to remind businesses and individuals of GRA’s initiative to make April a month for tax payment advocacy.

“We encourage everyone to file their taxes because in doing so, we make the necessary contributions to build the nation we want.”

The ceremony did not only highlight KGL Group’s strong stance on tax compliance but also reinforced calls for broader participation in tax obligations, as a critical pillar for building a resilient, transparency, and sustainable economy.

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